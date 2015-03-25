Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Program by Brad Schram: Birding Japan’s Outer Islands

March 25, 2015 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Brad will talk about his adventures birding Okinawa and Amami Islands of Japan's outer

island chain, the Ryukyus, and Tobishima Island, located northwest of Japan's main island,

Honshu.

Brad is a past SBAS president and author of the last two editions of the American Birding

Association/Lane Guide A Birder's Guide to Southern California. He is a trip leader for Victor

Emanuel Nature Tours (VENT) and has birded on all continents and islands worldwide.

Tickets are $20 at the door. Doors open at 7:00PM.

Please join us!