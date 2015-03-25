SB Audubon Evening Program by Brad Schram: Birding Japan’s Outer Islands
Brad will talk about his adventures birding Okinawa and Amami Islands of Japan's outer
island chain, the Ryukyus, and Tobishima Island, located northwest of Japan's main island,
Honshu.
Brad is a past SBAS president and author of the last two editions of the American Birding
Association/Lane Guide A Birder's Guide to Southern California. He is a trip leader for Victor
Emanuel Nature Tours (VENT) and has birded on all continents and islands worldwide.
Tickets are $20 at the door. Doors open at 7:00PM.
Please join us!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBAudubon
- Starts: March 25, 2015 7:30PM - 9:00PM
- Price: $20
- Location: Fleischmann Auditorium, SB Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/santa-barbara-audubons-birdathon/