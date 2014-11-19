Calendar » SB Audubon Monthly Evening Program: SB Zoo and Condor Conservation: Back from the Brink

November 19, 2014 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Speaker: Dr. Estelle Sandhaus, Director of Conservation and Research, Santa Barbara Zoo

Our Zoo is one of only four zoos in the world to display endangered California Condor. It is an official member of the California Condor Recovery Program, providing support for condor reintroduction efforts. It helped build condor release facilities with Mexican condor partners in Baja California and has worked onsite with the Ventana Wildlife Society in Big Sur. The Zoo recently received Ventana’s Lapanski Award for, among other projects, building a consolidated rearing pen for young condors awaiting release into the wild.

Dr. Sandhaus leads conservation research activities both in the field and at the Zoo. She helped develop the protocol and trained volunteers and staff for a “nest watching” program now in its third season. She is also recruiting condor nest watchers to start in the early spring.

Please join us in Farrand Hall! Doors open at 7:00PM; program starts at 7:30PM.

California Condor Photo Credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Frier/Nikon, Scott