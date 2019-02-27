Calendar » SB Audubon Monthly Evening Program: The National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act: 50 years of protection

February 27, 2019 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Join Steve Evans as he brings us up to date on the history and future of California’s wild and scenic rivers.

2018 marked the 50th anniversary of the passage of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, the landmark law that has protected nearly 2,000 miles of rivers and streams in California. CalWild’s Steve Evans will present a historical overview of both the state and federal wild and scenic rivers systems and how they protect streams in the Santa Barbara region, like the Sisquoc River and Sespe Creek. He also will explore further opportunities for river protection at the federal level—with federal agencies and in Congress–even amidst current attempts to roll back protections of natural resources. Evans will discuss current threats to rivers, including the proposed Temperance Flat Dam on the San Joaquin River Gorge. The presentation will include many high-quality images of existing and proposed wild and scenic rivers throughout California.

Wild Rivers Director for the California Wilderness Coalition (CalWild), and former Conservation Director of Friends of the River, Steve Evans has spent decades working to protect the state’s waterways.