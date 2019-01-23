Calendar » SB Audubon Monthly Evening Program: The Natural History of Acorn Woodpeckers

January 23, 2019 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Have you ever wondered why telephone poles in California are sometimes perforated with acorns? Or what that striking “waka-waka” sound is that you hear while walking down the street? Variously described as “nature’s clowns” or “clowns of the forest”, the loud and charismatic acorn woodpecker is a common sight throughout the Santa Barbara region. This talk will cover the natural history of this fascinating species, with an emphasis on their unique cooperation and social behavior, and the important role they play in the environment.

Thomas Kraft received his Ph.D. in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from Dartmouth College in 2016, with a focus on the socioecology of tropical rainforest hunter-gatherers. Tom worked under Dr. Walt Koenig at Hastings Natural History Reservation to study acorn woodpeckers and their interactions with oak trees. After graduation, he moved to the University of California, Santa Barbara, for a postdoctoral scholar position in the Department of Anthropology. Tom’s current interests focus on the social behaviors and health of subsistence populations in the tropics.