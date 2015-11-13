Calendar » SB Audubon Premier Field Trip to Oso Flaco Lake

November 13, 2015 from 8:30AM - 2:00PM

This year, Santa Barbara Audubon offers a series of premier fundraising trips to special birding areas, led by experienced birders. Proceeds support the chapter’s bird education and conservation activities in our community.

Cher Hollingworth, an expert birder from North County will lead this trip. This unique freshwater lake and habitat can support over 100 species of birds. At this time of year, there are large numbers of songbirds, marsh birds, raptors, ducks, shorebirds, gulls, and more!

Registration deadline is November 11th! Please register via eventbrite at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/oso-flaco-lake-sbas-premier-trip-tickets-18529364829

Dress in layers; bring water, snack, and lunch. Binoculars are a must. No pets, please.

Carpool from Santa Barbara is available; please see our website for details.