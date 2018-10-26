Calendar » SB Audubon Premier Field Trip to Pt. Mugu: Registration Deadline

October 26, 2018 from 7:00AM - 7:00PM

Today is the last day to sign up for our premier field trip to Pt. Mugu! The trip itself will be on November 30th.

On this trip, only 14 people will be granted access to the Point Mugu Naval Air base. This is a unique opportunity to visit some 2,000 acres bordered by the Pacific Ocean and some of the most bountiful agricultural land in Southern California. Marsh and and coastal wetlands provide a stopover for thousands of migrating birds each year and habitat for seven endangered species of birds. The area is so rich in wildlife that our day there typically counts 80 species including egrets, rails, Vermilion Flycatcher, waterfowl, shorebirds, raptors, and more.

This field trip takes us to an active Navy base. All participants are required to fill out an Access Pass Registration Form. Please see our website for specific instructions and details.