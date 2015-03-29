Calendar » SB Audubon Presents: Pelican Dreams!

March 29, 2015 from 1:00PM - 7:00PM

Come see this stirring conservation portrait of one of America’s oddest and most beloved birds. It's about the separate journeys of Gigi, an injured pelican rescued on the Golden Gate Bridge, and Morro, a backyard pelican with an injured wing. The other stars are the wildlife professionals who care for each of them.

There are two showings: 1:00PM and 5:00PM. Tickets are available at the URL shown. Your $15 admission includes a Q&A session after each showing with Judy and her husband Mark Bittner, who stars in Judy's film “The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill”.

They have generously provided their support to our Birdathon. This is an opportunity to meet the filmmaker and a star of her movies, as well as thank them in person for their efforts! We will also have a special guest at our 1:00 showing: Morro!

Tickets are available at http://www.ensembletheatre.com/

For more information about this, and other Birdathon events, please go to our website.