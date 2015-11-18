Calendar » SB Audubon Program: UCNRS 50th Anniv.

November 18, 2015 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

One of our area’s most diverse sets of habitats and landscapes celebrates its 50th anniversary this year!

Locally, Santa Ynez Valley’s Sedgwick Ranch, Coal Oil Point, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, Santa Cruz Island, San Marino Ranch, and even the Valentine Reserve in the eastern Sierras are sparkling jewels in the crown of the University of California’s Natural Reserve System.

Long time Audubon friends like Bill Murdoch, Scott Cooper, Wayne Ferren, Cris Sandoval, and Kate McCurdy have been intimately connected with local Reserve sites and achieved remarkable research breakthroughs. At the same time, the Reserve has hosted generations of hikers, birders, and visitors of every sort to meet nature first hand, at no cost.

Join us in Farrand Hall when Trish Holden, Ph.D., Director of the Natural Reserve System, shares amazing photos and compelling science that emerge every quarter from one of our area’s most beloved, and least understood, group of ecosystems.

This program is free and open to everyone! Doors open at 7:00PM.