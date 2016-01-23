Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 3:16 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

SB Audubon Winter Bird Count 4 Kids

January 23, 2016 from 9:00AM - 12:00PM

Birding basics, binocular boot camp, guided walk with an experienced naturalist, record and
tally the birds observed, take home a souvenir bird list, free snacks, and free t-shirts to the
first 75 kids!

Kids must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Park at 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.  Event held rain or shine.

 

