SB Audubon Winter Bird Count 4 Kids
January 23, 2016 from 9:00AM - 12:00PM
Birding basics, binocular boot camp, guided walk with an experienced naturalist, record and
tally the birds observed, take home a souvenir bird list, free snacks, and free t-shirts to the
first 75 kids!
Kids must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Park at 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta. Event held rain or shine.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: City of Goleta, UCSB Associated Sutdents Coastal Fund, Trader Joe's
- Price: Free
- Location: Lake Los Carneros Park, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta
- Website: http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/special-event-winter-bird-count-4-kids-2/
- Sponsors: City of Goleta, UCSB Associated Sutdents Coastal Fund, Trader Joe's