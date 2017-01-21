Calendar » SB Audubon Winter Bird Count 4 Kids

January 21, 2017 from 9:00AM - 12:00PM

Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) will hold its annual Winter Bird Count 4 Kids on January 21st from 9:00AM to noon at Lake Los Carneros Park, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta. Sign-in table will be in the vicinity of the Stow House parking lot.

Through the generous support of the City of Goleta, SBAS is able to offer this free introduction to the fun of birdwatching for young people, ages 8 to 16. All budding birdwatchers must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

After sign-in and orientation at “Binocular Boot Camp”, participants will be guided around the lake by an experienced naturalist, recording the bird species they observe on their souvenir bird checklists. Everyone is encouraged to bring binoculars; however, thanks to the UCSB Associated Students Coastal Fund, SBAS is able to loan some, for free, to the youthful participants at this event.

Free snacks provided courtesy of Trader Joe's, Smart & Final, and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Best of all, the first 75 kids to sign in that day will receive a free t-shirt! Event will be held rain or shine.

Please call (805) 964-1468 if you have any questions about this event, or go to the Santa Barbara Audubon Society's website at http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/