SB Audubon Winter Bird Count 4 Kids

January 20, 2018 from 9:00AM - 12:00PM

Through the generous support of the City of Goleta, SBAS is again able to offer this free event for young people, ages 8 to 16. All budding birdwatchers must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Sign-in table will be in the vicinity of the Stow House parking lot. The first 75 kids to sign in that day will receive a free t-shirt! Event will be held rain or shine.

After sign-in and orientation at “Binocular Boot Camp”, participants will be guided around the lake by an experienced naturalist, recording the bird species they observe on their souvenir bird checklists. Everyone is encouraged to bring binoculars; however, thanks to the UCSB Associated Students Coastal Fund, SBAS is able to loan some, for free, to the youthful participants at this event. Free snacks provided by Trader Joe's, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Smart & Final.