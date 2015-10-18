Calendar » SB Audubon’s Eyes in the Sky 3rd Annual Open House

October 18, 2015 from 10:00AM - 4:00PM

You are invited! There will be arts and crafts, a raffle, a Silent Auction, birds of prey presentations, aviary tours, a scavenger hunt, and much more, all on the beautiful grounds of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Admission and parking are free.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the aviary, and the 15th anniversary of the program itself. EITS is the Santa Barbara Audubon Society's educational outreach program, and is the only licensed raptor education program in Santa Barbara County.

Come visit EITS feathered education ambassadors Max, Ivan, Kachina, Kanati, Kisa, Puku, and Athena to help them celebrate their “Big Year”.