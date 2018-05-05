Calendar » SB Birth Center 5k & Wellness Fair

May 5, 2018 from 9:30 am - 1:00 pm

Come run (walk, toddle, crawl, or waddle) with us at the Santa Barbara Birth Center’s 3rd Annual 5K Run/Walk & Wellness Fair on Saturday, May 5 at Leadbetter Beach!

This year is shaping up to be our best yet with pre-race yoga and stretching, crafts for kids, live music, food from Heat Culinary, beer and wine (for purchase), massages and an incredible Wellness Fair to include a diversity of local businesses offering their goods and services. Also included are featured prizes for several event categories as well as silent auction and raffle. Strollers are welcome at this family-friendly event.

Register for the event by April 1 and a swag bag and t-shirt will be included (2 t-shirts if you register as a family) in your registration. https://www.active.com/santa-barbara-ca/running/distance-running/santa-barbara-birth-center-5k-run-walk-and-wellness-fair-2018?int=

This event and any donations directly support our subsidy fund. Due to the generosity and commitment from our community, we have been able to give subsidies for low income or underinsured women, which is 25% of our clients.



Can’t make the event on May 5? Please consider donating. The midwives of the Santa Barbara Midwifery have their own fundraising team for the event and are gratefully accepting donations! As a 501c3 nonprofit, your donations are tax-deductible as allowable by law. https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/santa-barbara-birth-center-midwives

Thank you to our incredible sponsors to date: Silver Level: The Brewhouse, Medicine Mama’s Organic Apothecary; Bronze Level: McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Lori Guynes Acupuncture, Peanuts Maternity & Kids, Beach Baby Nannies, Island Seed & Feed, Yoga Soup

More about the Santa Barbara Birth Center

At the Santa Barbara Birth Center, we see pregnancy and birth as a sacred event, and a time when women can gain strength and confidence. We believe having a baby is a healthy normal event, and the process itself can contribute greatly to the personal growth of each woman as well as her family and the entire community.

The SB Birth Center is a special resource in our community. The center is the only freestanding Birth Center (501c3 nonprofit) in SB County and without it the options of natural childbirth in this region are very limited.

The Santa Barbara Birth Center midwives are licensed and certified women’s health care practitioners, trained to care for healthy women with low-risk pregnancies. We work in consultation and collaboration with obstetricians, neonatologists and pediatricians, and have a wonderful group of doulas and birth assistants to complete our team.

For more information, visit http://www.sbbirthcenter.org