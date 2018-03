Calendar » SB CAN North County Awards Dinner

May 19, 2013 from 5 pm - 8 pm

Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN) will honor Lompoc Co-op, Jan Martinez & Dan Malley, Judge Rogelio Flores, Bill Libbon and Mary Ellen Brooks during an Awards Dinner on Sunday, May 19 at 5 p.m. at the Historic Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway, Santa Maria. Dinner tickets are $50 per person.