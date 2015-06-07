Calendar » SB CAN North County “Looking Forward” Awards Dinner

June 7, 2015 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN) will honor individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to the community during the 2015 North County “Looking Forward” Awards Dinner on Sunday, June 7 at 5 p.m. at the Historic Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway, Santa Maria.

This year’s award winners are: Deborah Tobola and the Poetic Justice Project, Looking Forward Award; Laura and Ron Selken, Giving Back to the Community Award; People’s Self-Help Housing, Working Families Award; Al Thompson, Environmental Protection and Sustainability Award; and Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, Social Justice Award.

The Poetic Justice Project will perform a short skit during the dinner. Chuck Osborne will provide the musical ambiance with his electronic accordion instrumental solo.

Dinner tickets are $70 per person if purchased by May 31, or $75 after that.

SB CAN is a countywide, grassroots organization dedicated to creating sustainable communities by promoting social and economic justice and preserving our community’s environmental and agricultural resources.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.sbcan.org, or email [email protected], or call 805.563.0463.