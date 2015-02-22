Calendar » SB CAN Oscar Gala Viewing Party

February 22, 2015 from 5:00pm

Connect with other progressive members of the community while enjoying the Academy Awards on big screen TVs and indulging in a bountiful buffet at the beautiful home of Susan Rose and Allan Ghitterman in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $45. Early birds and members get discounts. We’ll give a prize to the person who makes the best prediction of who all the winners will be. Appetizers, desserts and wine are included in the ticket price. Visit www.sbcan.org to sign up. More information: (805) 563-0463 or [email protected]