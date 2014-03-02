Calendar » SB CAN Oscar Viewing Gala 2014

March 2, 2014 from 5:00 pm

We hope you'll join us for SB CAN's 10th annual Oscar Viewing Gala at the beautiful home of Susan Rose and Allan Ghitterman, 928 Las Palmas Drive, Santa Barbara on Sunday, March 2, 2014 at 5 p.m.



The Oscar Viewing Gala is a fun way to connect with other progressive members of the community while enjoying the Academy Awards on big screen TVs and indulging in a bountiful buffet. We’ll give a prize to the person who makes the best prediction of the winners. Appetizers, desserts and wine are included in the ticket price.



TICKETS

A regular ticket is $45.

If you are a member, it is $40.

If you're not already a member, please consider joining now at https://sbcan.nationbuilder.com/memberships

Click here to buy your tickets: http://www.sbcan.org/sb_can_oscar_viewing_gala_2014

OR

RSVP by email to [email protected] and bring your check to the event. We appreciate RSVPs in advance to help us with our planning, but if you decide to come at the last minute, we'll be glad to see you.