SB City College Candidates Forum

September 15, 2012 from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

The League of Women Voters is sponsoring a forum for two candidates running for the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees, Brian Fay and Craig Nielsen. Event to be held at the Faulkner Galley, Central Library Building, 40 East Anapamu, SB. The event is Free.