SB City College Candidates Forum
September 15, 2012 from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
The League of Women Voters is sponsoring a forum for two candidates running for the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees, Brian Fay and Craig Nielsen. Event to be held at the Faulkner Galley, Central Library Building, 40 East Anapamu, SB. The event is Free.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara
- Starts: September 15, 2012 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
- Location: Faulkner Gallery, Central Library, 40 East Anapamu
- Sponsors: League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara