Calendar » SB City Council Candidates Forum

October 1, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The SB League of Women Voters will sponsor candidate forums in the three districts where elections will be held this fall. The tentative dates and location for the forums are as follows:

District 2.

Fri. October 1, 7-9pm @

Washington School

290 Lighthouse Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Candidates: Robert W. Burke

Luis Esparza

K. Missy McSweeney-Zeitsoff

Randy Rouse

additional forums will be held on Sept 28, Sept 30 in the other districts