SB City Council Candidates Forum
October 1, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
The SB League of Women Voters will sponsor candidate forums in the three districts where elections will be held this fall. The tentative dates and location for the forums are as follows:
District 2.
Fri. October 1, 7-9pm @
Washington School
290 Lighthouse Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Candidates: Robert W. Burke
Luis Esparza
K. Missy McSweeney-Zeitsoff
Randy Rouse
additional forums will be held on Sept 28, Sept 30 in the other districts
