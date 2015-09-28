SB City Council District Candidate Forum
September 28, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
The SB League of Women Voters will sponsor candidate forums in the three districts where elections will be held this fall. The tentative dates and location for the forums are as follows:
District 3.
Mon. September 28, [email protected]
Harding Elementary School
1625 Robbins St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Candidates: Sharon Byrne
Cristina Cardoso
Cathy Murillo
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SB League of Women Voters
- Starts: September 28, 2015 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Harding Elementary School
- Sponsors: SB League of Women Voters