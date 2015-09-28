Calendar » SB City Council District Candidate Forum

September 28, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The SB League of Women Voters will sponsor candidate forums in the three districts where elections will be held this fall. The tentative dates and location for the forums are as follows:

District 3.

Mon. September 28, [email protected]

Harding Elementary School

1625 Robbins St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Candidates: Sharon Byrne

Cristina Cardoso

Cathy Murillo