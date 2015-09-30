Calendar » SB City Council District Candidates Forum

September 30, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

The SB League of Women Voters will sponsor candidate forums in the three districts where elections will be held this fall. The tentative dates and location for the forums are as follows:

District 1.

Wed, September 30, [email protected]

Franklin Elementary School

1111 E Mason St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Candidates: Andria Martinez Cohen

Curzito Herrara Cruz

Jason Dominguez

Jacqueline Inda

Michael Merenda

​see other event dates for Sept 28, Oct 1, for other related forums.