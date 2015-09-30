SB City Council District Candidates Forum
September 30, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
The SB League of Women Voters will sponsor candidate forums in the three districts where elections will be held this fall. The tentative dates and location for the forums are as follows:
District 1.
Wed, September 30, [email protected]
Franklin Elementary School
1111 E Mason St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Candidates: Andria Martinez Cohen
Curzito Herrara Cruz
Jason Dominguez
Jacqueline Inda
Michael Merenda
- Organizer/Sponsor: league of Women Voters of SB
