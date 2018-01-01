SB Comedy Hideaway
March 21, 2014 from 730pm & 10pm - 915pm & 1145pm
TWO SHOWS: 730pm & 10pm
532 State Street (Upstairs Inside Apero)
Santa Barbara, CA, 93105
Stand-Up Comedy with headliners from HBO, Comedy Central, and
NBC.
For more info go to
SBcomedy.com
and be sure to use this exclusive discount code "Nooz" (located on the
right below the ticket field.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: 15
- Location: 532 State St (2nd Floor above Apero)
- Website: http://www.SBcomedy.com