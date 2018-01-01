Calendar » SB Comedy Hideaway - VDAY Special Event

February 14, 2014 from 730pm & 10pm

What does everyone look for in a mate? a sense of humor! What better way to impress your sweetheart than to join us at Comedy Hideaway for Vday and show your Valentine the funniest date you’ll ever have!

Last year we sold out and we are upping the ante this year with SIX SHOWS! at three locations, four of them here in Santa Barbara and Goleta with an all star cast of our favorite past comedians with credits such as HBO, COMEDY CENTRAL, NBC, and Special Dinner Menus at all three locations (Including our recently re-launched Downtown location). Come see why Comedy Hideaway has become Santa Barbara’s favorite Date Night!

For more info and tickets visit: www.SBcomedy.com

and remember to use this limited 20% off promotional code: "Noozhawk"

(located on the right below the ticket field)