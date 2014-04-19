Calendar » SB County Genealogical Society holds its monthly general meeting. Dr. Roger McGrath Ph.D presents.

April 19, 2014 from 9:30 - 12:00pm

Dr. Roger McGrath Ph.D presents "The Shot Heard Round the World”.

The Battles of Lexington and Concord - the first military engagements of the American Revolutionary War.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society holds its monthly general meeting on Saturday, April 19, 2014, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

A noted historian and author, Dr. Roger McGrath will present an analysis of the battles which marked the outbreak of open armed conflict between the Kingdom of Great Britain and its thirteen colonies in the mainland of British North America.

Dr. McGrath has authored four books, more than 100 articles, and numerous columns and book reviews. He has appeared in many of The History Channel’s documentary series, including Cowboys & Outlaws, Wild West Tech, The Presidents, The Conquerors, The Real West, Biography, and Tales of the Gun, and in more than a dozen individual documentaries.

Dr. McGrath is a Marine Veteran and a Lieutenant Colonel. In 1999 he was awarded the prestigious California Military History medal and currently serves as President, California State Military Museum Foundation Board of Directors.

In recognition of Patriots' Day, this program is sponsored by SBCGS and the Santa Barbara Sons of the American Revolution. There is no charge for this presentation.

Special interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA and 9:00 am for Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438