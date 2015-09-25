Calendar » SB Danceworks presents Adam Barruch

September 25, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Santa Barbara DANCEworks is thrilled to welcome trailblazing New York choreographerAdam Barruch for their coveted 2015 residency at the Lobero Theatre. Adam Barruch began his career as a young actor, performing on Broadway and in film and television. Since then, Adam has been on a dizzying path, collecting awards and residencies for his choreography. Adam Barruch Dance will enjoy a month-long creative residency (August 31-September 26) during which they will create and premiere a new physical theater production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street right on the stage of the historic Lobero Theatre. Don’t miss the premiere of this exciting new work created during the 2015 DANCEworks Residency on Friday and Saturday, September 25 & 26.