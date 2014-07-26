Calendar » SB Elks Classic Car & Travel Trailer Show

July 26, 2014 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

SB Elks Lodge 613 will be hosting their annual Classic Car Show on July 26, at 150 North Kellogg Ave, in Santa Barbara between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM. This year we have added Vintage Travel Trailers to the show. Over 130 classic cars and trailers, dating back to the 1920's will compete in various categories. This FREE event is Open To The Public. There will be local vendor booths and we will be offering BBQ tri-tip and hot dog lunches for sale. For more information visit the Elk's Car Show website at www.groovininthegrove.org or contact Steve Cousen's at 805-452-0376.