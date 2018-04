Calendar » SB Fiber Arts Guild-Needlepoint Today

November 5, 2016 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

Peter Crawford is the owner of Red Threads Designs here in Santa Barbara. He will be giving a presentation at the November SB Fiber Arts Guild meeting, Saturday November 5th at the Ray Schneider Social Room at Valle Verde, 900 Calle de los Amigos, SB.

Come hear Peter's presentation regarding designing needlepoint canvases and the process of creating needlepoint today. Social and refreshments at 9:30a.m. followed by the business meeting and the event.

See the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild on Facebook!