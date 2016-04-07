SB Film Premiere- MAKING A KILLING
Robert Greenwald's (Brave New Films) latest full length documentary -
MAKING A KILLING: GUNS, GREED, AND THE NRA
tells the stories of how guns - and the billions made off of them -
affect the lives of everyday Americans
Screening is followed by Town Hall with panelists:
Robert Greenwald - Producer/Director/Founder Brave New Films
Senator Hannah Beth Jackson - Ca State Senate
Assemblymember Das Williams - Ca State Assembly
Toni Wellen - President of The Coalition Against Gun Violence
Bob Weiss - Father of Veronika Weiss killed in the Isla Vista massacre of 2014
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Marjorie Luke Theatre Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund, Fund for SB, AAUW, CAGV, Democratic Women of SB County, World Business Academy
- Starts: April 7, 2016 7:00 pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $12 online (and at the door starting at 6:00pm)
- Location: The Marjorie Luke Theatre ~ 721 East Cota St. - free parking
- Website: http://tinyurl.com/zmo47yy
