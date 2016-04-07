Calendar » SB Film Premiere- MAKING A KILLING

April 7, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 10:00pm

Robert Greenwald's (Brave New Films) latest full length documentary -

MAKING A KILLING: GUNS, GREED, AND THE NRA

tells the stories of how guns - and the billions made off of them -

affect the lives of everyday Americans

~

Screening is followed by Town Hall with panelists:

Robert Greenwald - Producer/Director/Founder Brave New Films

Senator Hannah Beth Jackson - Ca State Senate

Assemblymember Das Williams - Ca State Assembly

Toni Wellen - President of The Coalition Against Gun Violence

Bob Weiss - Father of Veronika Weiss killed in the Isla Vista massacre of 2014