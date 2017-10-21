Calendar » SB Genealogical Meeting - Dave Morris, presents “Go West: US Land Policy and Records”

October 21, 2017 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Dave Morris, local history professor, will present “Go West: US Land Policy and Records” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, October 21st, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street.

Those ancestors who headed West along with millions of others in post-Civil War 19th Century America, may have acquired land under one of the very generous (and somewhat haphazard) land policies established by the US government. Discover the origins of those policies, how they worked, and how they eventually led to 20th century policies we still see today.

Dave Morris recently retired from Santa Barbara City College after a long career teaching history, including History of the American West, American Environmental History and other courses in the discipline. He received his BA and MA in History from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

