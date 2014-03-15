Calendar » SB Genealogical Society Meeting - Cafi Cohen presents “Proving Parents with Indirect Evidence”.

March 15, 2014 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society holds its monthly general meeting on Saturday, March 15, 2014, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

This month’s speaker, Cafi Cohen, will present "Proving Parents with Indirect Evidence: A Case Study" - What to do when there is no "smoking gun?" Get ideas for identifying parents of your brick wall ancestors from this case study involving a man born in 1834 in upstate New York.

Cafi Cohen is a professional genealogy researcher as well as the Education Chair of the San Luis Obispo County Genealogical Society. She has presented many sessions on research techniques over the past 15 years. As co-owner of Bridge To Yesterday (http://www.bridgetoyesterday.com) she specializes in client research that results in beautiful heirloom albums. She is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the National Genealogical Society, and the Southern California Genealogical Society.

Special interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy and Computer Genealogy and 9:00 am for JewishGen. Featured program starts at 10:30am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

END

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438