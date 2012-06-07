Calendar » SB Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting

June 7, 2012 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

J J Hollister and his stepdaughter Sara Pelton present "West With the Hollisters" featuring the Hollister Family, in their historic journeys over two centuries and two continents, finally settling on our own Gaviota Coast. Special interest Groups meet at 9:30am for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, Italian Ancestry, Computer Genealogy and 9:00am for JewishGen. Meeting and program starts at 10:30am. This is also a “Member Share” meeting so consider bringing your family history treasures.