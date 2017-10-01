Calendar » SB Genealogical Society Open House

October 1, 2017 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

October is Family History Month and the 45th Anniversary of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. They are celebrating with an Open House on Sunday, October 1st from 12 Noon to 4 PM. There will also be a month of genealogy classes and workshops —free for members and a small donation for non-members.

On Sunday visitors can tour the library, located at 316 Castillo street and meet SBCGS’s expert genealogists, connect with Special Interest Groups (SIGs) and find out more about how they can jump-start their family research. The SIGs include DNA genealogy; Jewish Genealogy; Italian Genealogy; Writing Support; German Genealogy; Nikkei Genealogy; Technology and Genealogy; French CanadianGen and World War I Genealogy.

See the schedule of classes at https://sbgen.org/cpage.php?pt=26

For more information, call 805-884-9909 or email [email protected] Visit our website at www.sbgen.org.

END

Media Contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438