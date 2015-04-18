Calendar » SB Genealogical Society’s features Debbie Kaska, “Revealing the Past Through Census Records”

April 18, 2015 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Most of the time,The U.S. Census records have been described as the most important genealogical tool for research on family history in America. The census schedules are data rich, indexed and readily available on the internet finding people is easy. But what if they are not where they should be? How accurate is the census data? Can we make assumptions about relationships? What is the hidden treasure in the 1840 census? How can non-population schedules and state census records help you flesh out your ancestor’s story?

Using examples and puzzles encountered by some of our society members and during her own research, Debbie Kaska will address these questions and more, including the sad tales of bad copies, fires and other census disasters that make genealogists weep.

Debbie Kaska began her research career in biology. After finishing her Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Biology at UCSB, she taught in the Biological Science Department at the University for many years and carried out research in collaboration at the University of Oulu in Finland near the Arctic Circle.

In the 1970’s she began looking into her family history, a project that has been ongoing at home and abroad. Her ancestry is half German so she learned the language of her forefathers during a Junior Year Abroad program in Germany while in college. She and her husband have also enjoyed sabbatical years in Germany and Switzerland. Debbie has recently completed the course on reading German Script at the Moravian Archives in Pennsylvania. She teaches a class on the U.S. census records in the Beginning Genealogy series at the SBCGS and is currently recording secretary of the SBCGS Board of Directors. On Tuesday nights you will find her playing the oboe in the Prime Time Band.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

END

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438