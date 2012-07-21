Calendar » SB Genealogy Society Monthly Meeting

July 21, 2012 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

This month’s meeting features Xiaojian Zhao, Associate Professor of Asian American Studies at UC Santa Barbara. Her talk will focus on her film project about the history of the Chinese immigrants in Santa Barbara beginning in the 1860s. The presentation will include images and documents from her years of research. She will share some of the unique features of the relationship between Chinese immigrant laborers and Santa Barbara residents in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.