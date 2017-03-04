Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 1:43 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

SB Jazz Fest Redux w/ Special Guest Peter Bradley

March 4, 2017 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Santa Barbara Jazz Festival & The Squire Foundation present:

Meet & Greet w/ Peter Bradley

Ticket purchase includes Meet & Greet opportunity with New York artist/painter Peter Bradley. The event will take place at SBCAST/Studio D on Saturday March 4th, 2017 from 12pm - 2pm.

SBCAST is located at 513 Garden St.


More info: http://www.thesquirefoundation.org/events/2017/3/4/sb-jazzfest-redux
https://www.facebook.com/events/1241515919219451/

Get tickets: sbjazzfestivalredux.nightout.com

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: https://thesquirefoundation.org
  • Starts: March 4, 2017 12:00pm - 2:00pm
  • Price: $15-30
  • Location: SBCAST, 513 Garden St., Studio D
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1241515919219451/
  • Sponsors: https://thesquirefoundation.org
 
 
 