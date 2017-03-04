Calendar » SB Jazz Fest Redux w/ Special Guest Peter Bradley

March 4, 2017 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Santa Barbara Jazz Festival & The Squire Foundation present:

Meet & Greet w/ Peter Bradley

Ticket purchase includes Meet & Greet opportunity with New York artist/painter Peter Bradley. The event will take place at SBCAST/Studio D on Saturday March 4th, 2017 from 12pm - 2pm.

SBCAST is located at 513 Garden St.



More info: http://www.thesquirefoundation.org/events/2017/3/4/sb-jazzfest-redux

https://www.facebook.com/events/1241515919219451/



Get tickets: sbjazzfestivalredux.nightout.com