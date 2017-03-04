SB Jazz Fest Redux w/ Special Guest Peter Bradley
Santa Barbara Jazz Festival & The Squire Foundation present:
Meet & Greet w/ Peter Bradley
Ticket purchase includes Meet & Greet opportunity with New York artist/painter Peter Bradley. The event will take place at SBCAST/Studio D on Saturday March 4th, 2017 from 12pm - 2pm.
SBCAST is located at 513 Garden St.
More info: http://www.thesquirefoundation.org/events/2017/3/4/sb-jazzfest-redux
https://www.facebook.com/events/1241515919219451/
Get tickets: sbjazzfestivalredux.nightout.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: https://thesquirefoundation.org
- Starts: March 4, 2017 12:00pm - 2:00pm
- Price: $15-30
- Location: SBCAST, 513 Garden St., Studio D
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1241515919219451/
- Sponsors: https://thesquirefoundation.org