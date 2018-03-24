Calendar » SB Master Chorale sings Show Tunes

June 21, 2015 from 3:00pm

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale is excited to be performing a medley of show tunes on Father’s Day — Sunday, June 21, at 3 pm. Selections from Les Miserables, Rent, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Into the Woods, and Hairspray will be featured in this tribute to some of the most popular musicals of our era. This is a show the whole family can enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased at Chaucer’s Bookstore, Tecolote Book Shop, Eventbrite.com, and at the door.

For more information, call Sherry DeDecker at 455-3276, or visit http://www.sbmasterchorale.org.