SB Master Chorale sings Show Tunes
The Santa Barbara Master Chorale is excited to be performing a medley of show tunes on Father’s Day — Sunday, June 21, at 3 pm. Selections from Les Miserables, Rent, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Into the Woods, and Hairspray will be featured in this tribute to some of the most popular musicals of our era. This is a show the whole family can enjoy.
Tickets can be purchased at Chaucer’s Bookstore, Tecolote Book Shop, Eventbrite.com, and at the door.
For more information, call Sherry DeDecker at 455-3276, or visit http://www.sbmasterchorale.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 21, 2015 3:00pm
- Price: $22 general admission, $20 seniors and disabled, $12 college students with ID, free for children in K-12
- Location: First United Methodist Church, Garden & Anapamu Streets
- Website: http://www.sbmasterchorale.org