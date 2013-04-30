Calendar » SB Museum of Natural History Teen Program Applications Due

April 30, 2013 from 10 AM - 5 PM

Current 8th graders in the Santa Barbara school district are eligible to apply for the 4-year teen science program Quasars to Sea Stars! Students in the program work closely with educators and scientists to learn about the natural world, including entomology, zoology, astronomy, marine biology, and anthropology. Students also learn important life skills such as public speaking, resume writing, and leadership. Throughout their 4 years, teens act both as volunteers and staff members of the museum.