SB Music Club’s Free Concert

October 19, 2013 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

On Saturday, October 19, the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present the first program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music at Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Public Library. All concerts are free to the public.

This opening concert is dedicated to the memory of Glory Fisher, beloved collaborative pianist and chamber music coach who passed away earlier this year. In addition to her contributions as Staff Pianist in the UCSB Department of Music, she taught a wonderful chamber music class at Santa Barbara City College for 30 years, imparting her vast experience and wisdom to countless local musicians.

And so it is appropriate that the program features not only music by two of the greatest composers of chamber music, but that some of the performers have coached with Glory, and that her two sons are participating: Glenn and Randy, both fine musicians with notable experience in performing and teaching.

The sparkling Trio in G major, K. 564 of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will open the program, performed by Claude-Lise Lafranque, violin, Ervin Klinkon, cello, and Allen Bishop, piano. The three-movement work, replete with the composer's gift for a tapestry of delicate lyrical instrumental interplay, is one of the most delightful creations of the Classical Era.

The program will conclude with Johannes Brahms' monumental Trio in A minor, Op. 114, performed by Randy Fisher, viola, Glenn Fisher, cello, and Betty Oberacker piano. A romantic masterpiece, the work's magnificent structure combines the hauntingly evocative juxtaposed with the exuberantly passionate. Although Brahms was nearing the end of his life and had declared his compositional efforts had ceased, after hearing the clarinetist Richard Mühlfeld he was inspired to create a series of magnificent works featuring the clarinet. And as the clarinet part in these compositions is traditionally often performed by the viola, the artists in our concert have decided to invite clarinetist Per Elmfors to "sit in" on a movement, thus demonstrating the tonal variety in the music