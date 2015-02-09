Calendar » SB Newcomers Club

February 9, 2015 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Are you new to the area? Join the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club (www.sbnewcomers.org)! It's a great way to meet others who are new to the area and make lasting friendships while...

learning about the local heritage;

providing service to the community;

discovering performing arts centers, art galleries, and museums;

sharing in common interests (books, bridge, cooking, crafts, gardening, mahjong, writing);

enjoying the outdoors (walking, hiking, running, kayaking, sailing); or

taking part in lively social events (happy hours, new member socials, themed dinner parties)!

Attend events and activities and/or join one of our 30+ thriving dynamic committees (or create your own) to plan the events/activities. Our club is run solely by member volunteers and has a long rich history (this is our 60th year!) with over 500 active members and over 50 events and activities each month. You are eligible to join Newcomers within 18 months of moving to the area (Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta).

To learn more about the Newcomers Club and meet others new to the area, please attend our free orientation on Monday February 9 at 6:30pm at 602 E. Montecito Street. Look for the red Newcomers sign.