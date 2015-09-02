Calendar » SB Premier INHABIT:A Permaculture Perspective FILM SHOWING

September 2, 2015 from 6:30 pm - 8:30pm

Can our impact on the planet be a positive instead of negative one?



Join us for an evening of Permaculture inspiration at the Santa Barbara Premiere of INHABIT, a feature length documentary introducing permaculture.



The award winning documentary INHABIT - A Permaculture Perspective showcases permaculture projects and the way they regenerate our world. INHABIT explores the many environmental and agricultural issues facing us today and examines solutions that are being applied using the ecological design process called 'Permaculture'.



Permaculture is a design science based on the observation and replication of patterns and relationships found in nature; it is an approach to designing sustainable systems of agriculture, community, economics, politics, and more. INHABIT looks at practices in rural, suburban, and urban environments to explore the breadth of response to local and global challenges - from issues of food, water, and medicine, to governance, economy, and culture. It is an attempt to illuminate certain societal and planetary ails through the lens of on-ground, Earth-based solutions.

