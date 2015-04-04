Calendar » SB Public Market Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

April 4, 2015 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Santa Barbara Public Market is celebrating its One-Year Anniversary with a “Spring Fling” on Saturday, April 4th. The 14 merchants that make up this dynamic collective have worked hard to deliver an outstanding culinary and epicurean experience and are thrilled to welcome the community to a free event to commemorate this exciting milestone with special spring seasonal-inspired food samplings and live music.

Starting at 10am, The Kitchen will be abuzz for families with a visit from the Easter bunny and egg coloring crafts for children. The afternoon will be a culinary festival of spring cooking demos and classes, with a special class at 2pm by Santa Monica Seafood.

To savor the flavor of spring, there will be a Tasting Passport to experience seasonal food tastings at participating market merchants. Get stamped at each merchant, and turn in your completed Passport for a chance to win prizes throughout the day.

Santa Barbara Public Market’s One-Year Anniversary “Spring Fling” is a free event and open to the community. Please click here for additional details, or call SBPM at (805) 770-7702.