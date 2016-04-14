Calendar » SB Rose Society April Meeting

April 14, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Santa Barbara Rose Society presents

"A Celebration of our Spring Roses"

with Master Rosarians Dan Bifano and Bud Jones

This is a very fun meeting where members and guests bring bouquets and buckets of their roses to show and celebrate. We have a fun interactive evening showing off the roses and discussing the ones that do best in our climate. The roses are the stars at this meeting! Please come join us and spend an evening with masses of delicious roses!

Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

Program begins at 7:30pm

Please note our new 2016 location:

Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)

909 N. La Cumbre Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93110



Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring your cut roses to show off!!!

**For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090

