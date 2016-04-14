SB Rose Society April Meeting
The Santa Barbara Rose Society presents
"A Celebration of our Spring Roses"
with Master Rosarians Dan Bifano and Bud Jones
This is a very fun meeting where members and guests bring bouquets and buckets of their roses to show and celebrate. We have a fun interactive evening showing off the roses and discussing the ones that do best in our climate. The roses are the stars at this meeting! Please come join us and spend an evening with masses of delicious roses!
Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm
Program begins at 7:30pm
Please note our new 2016 location:
Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)
909 N. La Cumbre Road
Santa Barbara, CA 93110
Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring your cut roses to show off!!!
**For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090
Event Details
- Website: http://sbrose.org/