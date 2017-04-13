Calendar » SB Rose Society April Meeting

April 13, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is on:

Thursday, April 13th, 2017



"Celebration of Roses"

with nationally renowned Master Rosarians Dan Bifano and Bud Jones

This is a fun and exciting meeting where members and guests bring bouquets and buckets of their roses to show and celebrate. We have a fun interactive evening showing off the rose blooms and bouquets and discussing the ones that grow best in our climate. The roses are the stars at this meeting! Please come join us and spend an evening with masses of delicious, fragrant roses! Guests are welcome! We have a great raffle with roses and related prizes to win!



Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

Program begins at 7:30pm

Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)

909 N. La Cumbre Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93110



Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring your cut roses to show off and any roses you would like to share!!!

**For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090

