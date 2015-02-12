Calendar » SB Rose Society February Meeting

February 12, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

7:00 pm refreshments - 7:30 pm program:

Jolene Adams, president of American Rose Society, is our guest speaker

Louise Lowry Davis Center, Victoria and de la Vina, Santa Barbara

Guest are welcome! If you have roses blooming, please bring them for "show and tell"