SB Rose Society February Meeting
February 12, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
7:00 pm refreshments - 7:30 pm program:
Jolene Adams, president of American Rose Society, is our guest speaker
Louise Lowry Davis Center, Victoria and de la Vina, Santa Barbara
Guest are welcome! If you have roses blooming, please bring them for "show and tell"
Event Details
- Starts: February 12, 2015 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Louise Lowry Davis Center
- Website: http://sbrose.org/