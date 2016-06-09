Calendar » SB Rose Society June Meeting

June 9, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is on:

Thursday, June 9th, 2016



Our presentation is Rose Gardening using Biodynamic techniques with Patty Pagaling, Executive Director of Transition to Organics, a non-profit committed to inspiring and educating land stewards and hands-on advice about how to build self-nourishing ecosystems, which create healthy farms and gardens.

Since 2012, Patty has been working with Gena Nonini to make Sacred Cow Biodynamic Compost available for use in gardens, landscapes and farms.

Patty lives in Ojai with her 3 rescue dogs. She tends her acre property biodynamically and is committed to sharing the magic of biodynamics with as many people as she can.



Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

Program begins at 7:30pm

Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)

909 N. La Cumbre Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93110



Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring your cut roses to show off!!!

**For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090

*This is our last meeting for the summer...we will be on hiatus for July and August!



