SB Rose Society June Meeting
The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is on:
Thursday, June 8th, 2017
You Can Grow Fabulous Roses!
Come join us for an evening with Kitty and Bob Belendez...discussing how they grow fabulous, award winning roses! They will share their secrets of growing blue ribbon roses in Southern CA! They grow hundreds of roses on their Santa Clarita suburban lot...and you can too! Kitty is a Master Rosarian, ARS Horticultural Judge and former President of the SCVRS...she has even written a booklet on rose care!
Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm
Program begins at 7:30pm
Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)
909 N. La Cumbre Road
Santa Barbara, CA 93110
We have a great raffle with all sorts of rosy prizes! Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring your cut roses to show off!!!
**For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090
*This is our last meeting for the summer...we will be on hiatus for July and August!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 8, 2017 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N. La Cumbre Road Santa Barbara
- Website: http://sbrose.org/