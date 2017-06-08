Calendar » SB Rose Society June Meeting

June 8, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is on:

Thursday, June 8th, 2017



You Can Grow Fabulous Roses!

Come join us for an evening with Kitty and Bob Belendez...discussing how they grow fabulous, award winning roses! They will share their secrets of growing blue ribbon roses in Southern CA! They grow hundreds of roses on their Santa Clarita suburban lot...and you can too! Kitty is a Master Rosarian, ARS Horticultural Judge and former President of the SCVRS...she has even written a booklet on rose care!

Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

Program begins at 7:30pm

Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)

909 N. La Cumbre Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93110



We have a great raffle with all sorts of rosy prizes! Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring your cut roses to show off!!!

**For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090

*This is our last meeting for the summer...we will be on hiatus for July and August!