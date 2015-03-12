SB Rose Society March Meeting
Our Special Speaker will be:
Barbara Wishingrad, from Sweetwater Collaborative, will speak on graywater for gardens and other alternative sources of water!
This is a very special event not to be missed!
Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm
Program begins at 7:30pm
Louise Lowry Davis Center
1232 De La Vina
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
If you have roses in bloom, please bring them to show off! Guests are welcome, we have lots to share!
For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090
- Starts: March 12, 2015 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Louise Lowry Davis Center
- Website: http://www.sbrose.org