Calendar » SB Rose Society March Meeting

March 10, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara Rose Society presents:



ARS Consulting Rosarian, Barbara Morse, will do a presentation on "My 2015 Rose Trip to Italy with American Rose Society's current and past Presidents, Pat Shanley and Marilyn Wellan"

This will be a real showstopper of a presentation showcasing the roses of Italy!

In addition to being a Consulting Rosarian, Barbara is a Master Gardener, on the Board of the Ventura County Rose Society and is currently studying for a degree in Environmental Horticulture. She has been gardening with roses for well over 25 years. She volunteers at the SB Botanical Garden, The Stagecoach Inn Heritage Rose Garden, VC Goebel Master Gardener Program and is a member of numerous rose and gardening clubs.



Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

Program begins at 7:30pm



Please note our new location:

Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)

909 N. La Cumbre Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93110



Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring your cut roses to show off!!!

**For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090

