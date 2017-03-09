Calendar » SB Rose Society March Meeting

March 9, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm



The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is on:

Thursday, March 9th, 2017



Our guest speaker for this month is our very own Carol Patterson, who will presenting "Growing Beautiful Roses 101"!

Carol will be discussing the basics for growing roses in our unique climate, such as water, soil, fertilizer, sun amounts and much much more. Great tips for beginners and experienced gardeners alike! Come join us for this fun filled evening of roses!



Refreshments & Socializing begin at 7:00pm

Program begins at 7:30pm

Trinity Lutheran Church (Fellowship Hall)

909 N. La Cumbre Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93110



Guests are welcome, we have lots to share! Please bring your cut roses to show off!!!

**For more information, please call Holly at (310) 569-7090

