Calendar » SB Rose Society March Meeting

March 14, 2019 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society is on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 7 – 9 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N La Cumbre Road at Foothill in Santa Barbara. Meetings are FREE. We invite everyone to come at 7 pm to socialize, enjoy the Little Rose Show at 7:15 and sample our refreshments before the program begins at 7:30.

Our presentation this month is “Hot New Roses – and What Bugs them!” a free program featuring well-known Southern California's rose farmer Scott Klittich of Otto and Sons Rose Farms.

Otto & Sons Nursery was established in 1976 by Otto and Jeanne Klittich and their four sons, Bob, Bill, Scott, and Karl. From a 2 ½ acre property in Chatsworth, the nursery was relocated and has expanded to 22 acres in Fillmore. Valencia oranges grow on an additional 15 acres. The nursery is currently managed by Scott Klittich who joined the business in January 1985 after receiving a degree in Ornamental Horticulture from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He is internationally renowned for growing and caring for roses. They carry a huge selection of David Austin Roses as well as many others! Scott has won awards for his farming!

Guests are welcome! If you grow roses, please bring your cut roses to show off and any rose plants you would like to share. We also welcome goodies for our refreshments table and items for our fun raffle.

**For more information, please call Linda at (805) 451-7695.